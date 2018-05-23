Indiana State Police Memorial Honors Fallen Officers

A ceremony to remember fallen officers was held today by Evansville’s Indiana State Police.

Troopers welcomed the public to the post this morning to pay tribute to the fallen.

Officers gathered to remember their sacrifices and renew their commitment to uphold service to the public.

Two of the names read were officers with the Evansville Post.

Each year in May, every ISP Post hosts a memorial service to honor the memory of those who have died in the line of duty.



