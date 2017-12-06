Home Indiana Evansville Indiana State Police Locate Standoff Suspect In Evansville December 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The suspect who prompted a nearly two hour standoff is located and arrested in Evansville. Indiana State Police and State Parole officers arrested 42-year-old Nolan Coleman at a residence in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police say, Coleman, who was being sought for violating his parole, prompted a nearly two hour standoff near Bosse High School. Coleman’s original charge was dealing cocaine.

It also prompted Bosse High School and Washington Middle School to be placed on “secure” mode as the standoff unfolded.

Coleman is being taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail right now.

We will update information as it becomes available.

