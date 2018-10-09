Home Indiana Indiana State Police Investigating Newburgh Child’s Death October 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The case involving the death of a 14-month-old in Mt. Vernon is now in the hands of Indiana State Police.

Nyla Brantley of Newburgh died at 7:54PM at the Cincinnati children’s hospital after suffering from a medical condition on October 3rd.

Police say the baby’s mother had just picked Nyla up from the babysitter and was eating at the Mt. Vernon Arby’s when the baby started acting out of the ordinary. A Posey County deputy that arrived on scene after the mother arrived on scene noticed raised bumps on the baby’s head.

24-year old Richard Kennedy and 24-year old Samantha Burris were watching Nyla earlier that day and were taken into custody. The pair faced charges of neglect of a dependent at the time of arrest.

Burris is scheduled to be in court in November and Kennedy will face a judge on October 30th.

