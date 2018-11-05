Home Indiana Evansville Some Indiana State Parks to Close For Deer Reductions November 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

17 Indiana state parks will temporarily close for controlled deer reductions in the coming weeks.

Two different efforts will happen on November 12th and 13th and the second one happens November 26th and 27th.

That means the select state parks will close to the general public the evening before the efforts. The only impacted park in our area is Lincoln State Park.

DNR biologists say deer reduction is necessary every year because it ensures the habitat is safe for all plants and animals.

Below is a list of state parks to close:

Brown County

Chain O’Lakes

Clifty Falls

Fort Harrison

Harmonie

Indiana Dunes

Lincoln, Ouabache

Potato Creek

Prophetstown

Shades

Shakamak

Summit Lake

Tippecanoe River

Turkey Run

Versailles

Whitewater Memorial.

