Indiana State Fair Won’t Operate Fireball Ride After Ohio State Fair Incident

In light of the accident at the Ohio State Fair, the Indian State Fair will not be operating the Fireball ride next month.

One person was killed and several others were injured when the Fireball ride malfunctioned around 7:20 on Wednesday evening in Columbus. Two people are in critical condition.

The Fireball, which consists of at least six rows of seats that spin around 40 feet above the ground as the entire structure moves like a pendulum, broke apart while it was in motion.

In light of this ride malfunction the Indiana State Fair announced it will not operate the Fireball ride during this year’s state fair.

The Indiana State Fair begins on Friday, August 4th.

The Indiana State Fair said it will operate 53 other rides as normal.

