Indiana State Fair Kicks Off in Indianapolis

A showcasing of agriculture and entertainment begins today with the start of the Indiana State Fair.

Attendees can enjoy events like the beauty pageant, talent contest, and various 4-H competitions. New this year to the 2018 fair is the Big Top Circus, which will run daily through all 17 days of the fair.

Fair goers may notice more security at this year’s event. All individuals who enter will walkthrough metal detectors that have been installed at every entrance. According to officials, this is a way of keeping all visitors safe while enjoying the fair.

General admission tickets are $13 for adults and children five and under get in for free. Midway wristbands can be purchased for $20 on line before August 5th at 11:59PM, or at the entrance gates for $30.

The Indiana State Fair will run from August 3rd-19th.

Click here to visit the fair’s website for a full list of events as well as ticket information.

