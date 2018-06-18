Home Indiana Indiana State Fair Competition Entry Deadlines June 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The 2018 Indiana State Fair Competition Entry is fast approaching.

Individuals interested in competing should register by July 1st at 11:59PM, as entry fees rise at midnight.

Entries are being accepted for all Livestock departments, Agriculture & Horticulture, Indiana Arts, Brewers Cup, Baton Twirling, Cheerleading, Youth Talent, Fiddle Competition, and Indiana Bred and Owned.

Those wanting to compete are also able to enter contest categories that revolve around this year’s theme of “Step Right Up! to The Greatest 17 Days of Summer”. This includes a painting category, Lego category, cake decorating category, and others. All ages are welcome to compete.

A list of entries, rules, and guidelines can be found on their website here: indianastatefair.com

