Indiana State Of Emergency Back To Normal Operations

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security returned the State of Indiana Emergency Operations Center back to normal at 11:00 a.m. this morning after freezing rain, and snowfall blanketed the state.

Indiana’s EOC began on January 12th monitoring weather conditions across the state.

The EOC is staffed by representatives from IDHS, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Indiana State Police (ISP), the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC), the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), the Indiana National Guard, and the American Red Cross.

Hoosier’s are encouraged to monitor weather conditions in their area before traveling.

