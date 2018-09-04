Indiana State Democrat Steve Folz Answers Questions

Election day is a little more than two months away.

Between now and then, 44News will invite candidates to answer questions to help voters make decisions in various races.

Each candidate will be given 90 seconds to answer the question. 44News will not edit the answers.

Today’s candidate is Democratic State Representative District 76 Candidate Steve Folz.

Should Indiana adopt a hate crimes law?



Should Indiana change its election laws to allow same day voter registration and to extend voting hours?



Should Indiana raise the legal age to use tobacco to 21?

