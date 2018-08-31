Indiana State Democrat Nominee John Hurley Answers Questions

Election day is a little more than two months away.

Between now and then, 44News will invite candidates to answer questions to help voters make decisions in various races.

Each candidate will be given 90 seconds to answer the question. 44News will not edit the answers.

Today’s candidate is the District 75 Indiana State Representative Democratic Nominee John Hurley.

Should the state set more stringent requirements on when school districts may or may not begin the school year?





Should Indiana adopt a Hate Crime law?



Comments

comments