Indiana State Crime Labs Overwhelmed Due to Increase Drug Cases

Thousands of drug cases are creating overwhelming work for scientists in Indiana State Police crime labs. It’s an all-time high for drug cases in the state.

Drugs are sent to the state police crime lab from local police agencies after a bust. In 2014, more than 10,000 drug cases were submitted to the ISP crime lab.

In 2016, they had about 12,000. This year, they’re on pace to pass 14,000. ISP is the only agency that handles drug analysis for 91 of the state’s 92 counties. A huge responsibility for just 20 scientists across the state.

With the increase in cases and new drugs hitting the streets, the backlog is also higher than ever.

State police hope to add three new labs across the state soon.



