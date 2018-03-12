Home Indiana Indiana Spends $153M on School Voucher Program March 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

State spending for Indiana’s school voucher program grew to $153 million for the 2017-18 academic year. State officials say that will help more than 35,000 students attend private schools across the state. The program is now in its seventh year.

It’s known as the School Choice Program which allows students to use state money to pay for tuition at non-public schools.

A recent Indiana Department of Education report shows this year marks a record high for the number of students using vouchers who have never attended an Indiana public school.

Student participation in the voucher program has grown by 3.4 percent this year.

