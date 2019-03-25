Indiana Special Olympics Basketball Tournament Returns to Indianapolis

The Special Olympics Youth Basketball Tournament Made its way to the University of Indianapolis. The Event has been held at U-Indy for the last nine years.

Students from the university volunteer their time to help plan and host the event as well as interact with the Special Olympics Athletes in between the games.

“The kids that come to this tournament are just so excited,” said Mike Asch, Director of programs Special Olympics, Indiana, “and to see their joy and happiness that they have. When they win, they high-five, the hugs. Whether it’s a ribbon or a medal, just to be able to participate and compete at this level is exciting to see.

The tournament is the only state basketball tournament offered in youth Special Olympic athletes in the world.

