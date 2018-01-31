Home Indiana Indiana Soldier Killed In Helicopter Crash Escorted Home January 31st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

An Indiana soldier who was killed in a helicopter crash is escorted from the Indianapolis Airport to a funeral home in Bicknell.

First Lieutenant Clayton Cullen, and another soldier, were killed during a training exercise at Ft. Irwin in California earlier this month.

Indiana State Police, Bicknell Police, and Patriot Guard riders were part of this morning’s escort. They arrived in Bicknell around 8 a.m. EST.

Cullen is a 2011 graduate of North Knox High School. His funeral is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at North Knox High School.

