Indiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program Accepting Applications

The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Program is accepting applications. Qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a criminal justice degree can apply for a scholarship. There will be about 40 $500 scholarships awarded to students throughout the Hoosier state. This fund was established to provide college scholarships to those interested in pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field.

To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, must be a member of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college/university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full time student (12 hours).

Scholarship applications are available at your high school counselor, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office or by writing to the Sheriffs’ Association at 147 East Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204, requesting an application form.

Applications can also be downloaded by visiting Indiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Applications.

Applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriff’s Association on or before April 1st.

