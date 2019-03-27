Indiana Shelves Bill on Requirements for ID Gender Change

A bill that would’ve made it more difficult for residents to change their gender on state identification cards has been shelved. It was removed from the Indiana House’s calendar Tuesday. The bill came after the Bureau Motor Vehicles announced it was offering the third gender identity ‘X’ transgender or nonbinary residents.

Residents would’ve been required to have an amended birth certificate to complete a gender identity change on credentials.

House Speaker Brian Bosma says lawmakers decided to hold off following concerns about birth certificate inconsistencies. He says a special task force or study committee may need to study the issue.

The Indiana BMV accepts certified doctor’s notes when processing gender changes.

