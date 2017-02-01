Home Indiana Indiana Senators React to Tillerson’s Nomination as Sec. of State February 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Senators split their votes on Rex Tillerson’s confirmation. Republican Sen. Todd Young voted for him and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly voted against him.

Rex Tillerson, who is a Texas businessman, will serve as the 69th U.S. Secretary of State. He was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ExxonMobil from 2006 to 2016.

Tillerson won with a 56-to-43 vote. All 52 Republicans along with four Democrats voted in favor of Tillerson. The remaining 43 Democrats opposed him, but one Senator, Chris Coons (D-Delaware), did not vote.

Other tri-state senators also voted, but not all of them were in favor of Tillerson’s nomination. Democrats Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin from Illinois voted against Tillerson and Republicans Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul from Kentucky voted in favor of Tillerson.

Sen. Todd Young is in favor of Tillerson’s nomination. Sen. Young says, “Today I proudly voted to confirm the nomination of Rex Tillerson. He will be an excellent Secretary of State and a staunch advocate for our country’s national security interests. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I look forward to working with him to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of State Department programs, strengthen U.S. diplomacy, and rebuild America’s relationships with key allies.”

While Sen. Donnelly is opposed to his nomination. Sen. Donnelly says, “Rex Tillerson led his last organization in a lobbying campaign to undermine the national security interests of the United States in favor of Russia, Iran, and corporate profit. Putting narrow corporate interests ahead of America’s national security interests is inexcusable for a CEO and disqualifying for a nominee to be our nation’s chief diplomat.”

