Indiana Senator Todd Young Visits Evansville

Indiana Senator Todd Young spent the day in Evansville making stops in the city. He started at the ports, then headed to signature schools, and the Chamber of Commerce. His last stop on his “opportunity tour” was at United Caring Services.

He learned about the programs the shelter offers along with it’s Respite Care Program. “Absolutely, it’s essential that I spend a lot of time traveling around every corner of Indiana where Hoosiers work, live, play, and sometimes recuperate from life events. And today, I’ve seen up close and personal, some big-hearted Hoosiers making a real difference in lives of people who really need it,” says Senator Young.

Senator Young has authorized legislation that would make it easier for some organizations like UCS to receive money when applying for certain grants.



