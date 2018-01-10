Home Indiana Indiana Senator Todd Young On Legislative Plans For 2018 January 10th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Job expansion, funding the gorvernnment, and infrastructure is the legislative focus for Indiana lawmakers in 2018 says Indiana Senator Todd Young.

As Congress meets in Washington D.C. to plan the year ahead, what’s next for the Hooiser state?

Senator todd young says his goal is simple for 2018, to “ensure that Hoosier’s wages continue to grow and that jobs are created.”

Another big topic in 2018 is Indiana’s infrastructure.

“Its an issue that has been long neglected in our country its broadly popular across the state of Indiana as I have talked to Hoosiers and hopefully we can come up with a infrastructure package that will give Hoosiers and others sort of a 21st century infrastructure they deserve.”

Part of those changes could include improvements at airports, and on the roads.

“The airports need to be upgraded. They need a new air traffic control system… That’s another component to this. Trains, service transpiration, and rural broadband…”

Senator young says the country’s inland waterway system also needs attention.

“We want to make sure that our inland waterway system, something that people don’t always think about on a daily basis is, taken care of. So locks and dams that are essential to southwestern and southeastern Indiana in moving our food, fibers, and manufactured goods to 95% of the worlds population which is outside the United States.”

The big question about infrastructure will be how to pay for it.

Senator young says he wants to start with public private partnerships,and reducing the regulatory burden associated with large projects.

“If we can stream line the regulatory system then we can fund these things uh at a much lower cost and uh get greater bang for tax payer buck.”

