Indiana Senator Proposes Central Time Zone Change

This debate comes up every few years….will Indiana switch to one time zone throughout the entire state?

Right now part of the state is in the Eastern time zone, while other parts including Evansville are in the Central time zone.

Indiana Senator Eric Bassler says he will propose a time zone adjustment in the next legislation session.

A majority of the Midwest is in the Central time zone, but traveling through Indiana things change depending on where you are.

“Just driving 30 minutes to the East and you’re in a different time zone,” says parent Joshua Roberts.

Time zones are set up to control regional economies.

And economically speaking, some say it would make more sense for the entire state to be uniform.

“I would love a time change in Indiana. Honestly it would be nice to have the whole state on one time, Central time preferably,” says step-parent Christoper Gass.

District 39 senator Eric Bassler of Washington says he will file a bill in the next general assembly that would convert the whole state of Indiana to a Central time zone.

The push comes after 3 school children in Rochester, Indiana were hit and killed trying to board their school bus.

The driver told police she couldn’t see the bus in the early morning hours.

A Central time zone change could mean students would board buses in the daylight, and some parents are all for it.

“Absolutely, you want it to be as bright as possible during the day,” says Roberts.

“You want to keep children safe and I know as a step parent I worry about my child all the time so the brighter it is for them out early in the morning the better it is for everybody.”

“My kids do walk to school and I think it would be safer if they walked in the daytime,” says parent Crystal Varble.

Workers are also affected by the different time zones.

“Think about a company or facility like Toyota. They draw from multiple counties in three states and they are drawing people in Gibson county, there adjacent county just north of them, and Knox county is in Eastern time so think about the change for those workers as they are working at a facility such as Toyota… how that changes them,” says Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana President and CEO Greg Wathen.

Senator Bassler and others are skeptical the bill will pass, but want to at least start a conversation about how the time change affects Hoosiers.

“It almost has to be a grass roots effort from moms who have children in school, or dads who have children in school where they’ve seen the tragedy occur to drive this narrative,” says Wathen.

To change the time zone folks would have to petition the U.S. Department of Transportation.

State Senator Bassler says he’s also proposing legislation that would allow bus drivers, school bus monitors and crossing guards to fill out sworn affidavits if they see someone violating a school bus stop arm.

