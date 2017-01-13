Home Indiana Indiana Senator Promises to Work with Trump to Keep Jobs in U.S. January 13th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

Keeping more jobs here in the United States. That’s the goal of Democratic U.S. Senator from Indiana, Joe Donnelly, once President-Elect Donald Trump takes office. Sen. Donnelly says he will do what he can to make sure president-elect trump keeps his promises when he officially becomes President.

Sen. Donnelly held a news conference in Indianapolis Friday afternoon. He was joined by employees from 3 different factories in Indiana who are all set to lose their jobs to plants in other countries.

He says he intends to work as a team with the Republican President-Elect to stop American jobs from being shipped overseas.

“Federal contracts, which are funded by taxpayers, which are funded by people in Beech Grove, West Indy and Terre Haute and throughout our state should go to companies that employ American workers,” said Sen. Donnelly.

He plans to introduce legislation aimed at limiting federal contracts and tax breaks for companies that send jobs out of the country.

