Indiana Senator Announces Support for Gorsuch

An Indiana Senators has announced his support for the Supreme Court nominee. Sen. Joe Donnelly says he will support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch over the weekend. In a release, Donnelly says, he thinks Gorsuch is qualified for the job, and is well respected among his peers. He added, former nominee Judge Garland, was not treated well by the Senate, but he can only vote on the nominee on the floor. He says the senate should keep the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees.

Donnelly’s full statement is included below:

“I have said consistently that part of my job is to carefully review, debate, and vote on judicial nominations, including nominees to the Supreme Court. It is my obligation as Senator to consider the qualifications of each nominee that comes to the Senate floor to determine if he or she can faithfully serve on our nation’s highest court. I take this responsibility very seriously. After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, conducting a thorough review of his record, and closely following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I believe that he is a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers. I was deeply disappointed by the way the most recent Supreme Court nominee, Judge Garland, was treated by the Senate, but as Senator, I can only vote on the nominee that comes to the Senate floor. However, I believe that we should keep the current 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees.”

