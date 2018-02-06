Home Indiana Indiana Senate Votes Unanimously to Make Firefly State Insect February 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A bi-partisan moment illuminated the Indiana Senate Tuesday as lawmakers voted unanimously on lightning bugs. Students from Happy Hallows Elementary are behind the bill that would designate a state insect in Indiana. Senate Bill 236 would designate Indiana’s state insect as the Say’s Firefly.

Indiana is part of the minority when it comes to state-designated insects. According to the Smithsonian Institution, 46 states have an official insect. Among Indiana’s neighbors: Illinois has the monarch butterfly, Kentucky has the viceroy butterfly and Ohio has the ladybug beetle.

Area nature experts support the measure. Wesselman’s Curator of Education Gena Garret says, “Kids love learning about their state tree and state bird and any field trip and they know, ‘What’s the state tree?’ ‘What’s your state bird?’ ‘A cardinal.” So I think anything we can have that connection with kids where we say ‘whats your state insect?’ ‘A Firefly’. It’s good.”

Senate Bill 263 heads to the house where a formal reading will take place

It will be up to the House whether to consider the bill or let it die.



Comments

comments