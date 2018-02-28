Home Indiana Indiana Senate Votes Unanimously to Study School Safety February 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Hoosier lawmakers say they want an in-depth look at school security. Wednesday, a Senate Committee voted unanimously in favor of a summer study to examine how safe Indiana schools are and recommend changes if they’re needed.

Senator Jim Tomes of Wadesville is behind the resolution. He says the study could involve conversations about gun control but it would be not limited to that.

Senator Tomes says he can’t say if the study will result in any mandates for schools or just provide new guidelines and recommendations.

“Safety features in our schools, construction, even retro-fitting some of our schools we currently have now. What can we do, go back to those schools and see that we can maybe secure them more than we have,” says Tomes.

The push comes on the heels of the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead along with several local schools investigation threats and rumors, resulting in some arrests.

