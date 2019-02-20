Indiana Senate Removes Specifc Protections From Hate Crime Bill

The Indiana Senate Committee voted Tuesday to amend a hate crime proposal, which removes specific protections, such as race, sexual orientation or gender identity, from the bill.

The amendment passed 33 to 16, with several Republicans voting against it but it wasn’t enough to keep it from passing. The amendment stripped out specific protections and instead replaced it with the words ‘including bias’ as a catch-all term that judges can use when determining a sentence.

Supporters of the amendment said this was the most equitable way to do things in terms of fairness, but opposers say it was a failure for the people of Indiana.

The bill will have a third reading likely Thursday or later this week. There is no word yet on the likelihood of whether it passes as it stands.

Indiana still remains one of five states without a hate crime law.

