Indiana Senate Primary Hits Home Stretch

For three men, Tuesday cannot come soon enough. Rep. Todd Rokita, Rep. Luke Messer and former Indiana State Rep. and businessman Mike Braun are locked in one of the most bitter senate primary campaigns anywhere in the U.S.

Turn on a TV and there will likely be the face of one or not all three of the candidates on the screen. Each have been running smear commercials for months, looking to tear the others down while showing a bond with the president.

Each of these candidates has positioned themselves with President Trump. Mike Braun says he was inspired by the president, both self proclaimed political outsiders, ready to shake up Washington. Messer’s support for the Commander-in-Chief has made national news, the Indiana Representative nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work on cooling tensions on the Korean Peninsula. That’s not to say Todd Rokita might have the best connection to Trump. At his campaign stops, Rokita brings high-ranking members of the Trump-Pence 2016 campaign, who say Rokita was the one in Indiana supporting Trump during his unheralded presidential campaign.

Each of the candidates have the values that have made headlines recently. Each say they are pro-life, pro-second amendment, and are for securing the southern border.

It’s the little things that have come up that are setting the candidates apart. Rokita says the other two have raised taxes during their time as elected officials, while he has only voted to turn down taxes. Braun works his angle and a political outsider and businessman, saying he doesn’t need to be briefed on real world items because he has experienced them himself. Messer has run the cleanest of the three campaigns, and says he is focused on the truth.

