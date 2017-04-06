Indiana Senate Passes State Budget Proposal
The Indiana Senate passed its proposal for the state budget Thursday. House Bill 1001 provides increased funding for education, Hoosier veterans and economic developments. It also increases K through 12 funding by $358 million over two years.
It would also expand the Pre-K Pilot Program to all 92 counties, increase state police pay over two years and provide $500,000 to assist homeless veterans. $800,000 would go toward veteran service organizations to improve assistance for veterans seeking benefits.
The bill must now go back to the House for consideration.