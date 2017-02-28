Indiana Senate Passes “Peeping Tom” Drone Bill
The Indiana Senate passes a bill creating a new charge for anyone using a drone for voyeurism.
State Sen. Eric Koch says the peeping drone bill “keeps the law ahead of technology.”
The measure creates a remote aerial voyeurism crime and could increase the charge to a felony if a person has a prior conviction for a sex offense or voyeurism.
The bill also bans people from using drones to interfere with public safety officials or harass someone via drone.
The measure passed the Senate 50 to zero and now goes to the House for consideration.