Indiana Senate Passes “Peeping Tom” Drone Bill

The Indiana Senate passes a bill creating a new charge for anyone using a drone for voyeurism.

State Sen. Eric Koch says the peeping drone bill “keeps the law ahead of technology.”

The measure creates a remote aerial voyeurism crime and could increase the charge to a felony if a person has a prior conviction for a sex offense or voyeurism.

The bill also bans people from using drones to interfere with public safety officials or harass someone via drone.

The measure passed the Senate 50 to zero and now goes to the House for consideration.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments