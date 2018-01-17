Home Indiana Indiana Senate Committee Rejects Cold Beer Sales January 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

With a nine to one vote, an Indiana Senate Committee struck down a measure that would have allowed grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations to sell cold beer.

That means the issue is all but dead for this year’s legislative session. Right now, Indiana is the only state that regulates the temperature at which beer is sold.

Grocery, convenience stores, and pharmacies can sell cold wine and warm beer. However, the sale of carryout cold beer is primarily limited to liquor stores.

Those store owners say expanding cold beer sales would hurt their business.

Earlier Wednesday, a house committee voted overwhelmingly to end Indiana’s longtime ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales.

Comments

comments