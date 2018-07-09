Home Indiana Indiana Senate Candidates Agree on Debates July 9th, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

The three candidates running for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat have agreed to two televised debates.

The Indiana Debate Commission will host both events. Dates, times, and venues for the debates will be announced later. Indiana is expected to have one of the most watched Senate races in the country as incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly attempts to keep his seat in what is traditionally a Republican state. Not only will the debates be broadcast statewide, they will also be broadcast nationwide over C-span.

The three candidates who will participate in the debate include Donnelly, Republican Mike Braun, and Libertarian Lucy Brenton.

Warren Korff

