Home Indiana Indiana Senate Bill Proposes Starting School Later January 28th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Indiana Pinterest

The school year may seem to start earlier and earlier every year but that could soon change. A bill in the Indiana Senate could extend summer break for Hoosier students. Several law makers are behind Indiana Senate Bill 88 that essentially proposes to start the school year later.

The bill would prohibit public and accredited non-public schools from beginning the school year before the 4th Monday in August. Local senator Jim Tomes is a co-author of the legislation. Tomes says he believes the request is legitimate and would help the Hoosier economy. Tomes uses businesses like Holiday World as an example saying many of its seasonal employees are often high schoolers, “If these kids have to go back early that might be a drawback for them getting the job. I think it’s something that is reasonable and I do believe there is another factor that it’s two more weeks of the air conditioners not running in the schools.”

If the measure passes the bill would be in effect for the 2017-2018 school year. The change would also apply to collective bargaining agreements and contracts negotiated after June 30th, 2017. The Education Committee is scheduled to hear the bill this week.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments