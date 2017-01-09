Home Indiana Indiana Senate Bill Proposes Doubling Minimum Wage January 9th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

The minimum wage in Indiana could be going up, if an Indiana Democrat gets his wish.

Sen. Frank Mrvan introduced Senate Bill 318. It proposes increasing the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15.00 an hour, more than doubling the current minimum wage.

If passed, the bill would go into effect June 30th, 2018. The minimum wage would also increase at the same percentage as any increase in the consumer price index every year after.

Greg Wathen, President of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwestern Indiana, weighed in, saying “there are some that are saying that you’d see this infusion of cash. Others are saying you’d probably see some people laid off. I don’t know, where the truth probably lies somewhere in between.” He also commented that the bill likely will not pass, because only nine democrats in the Indiana Senate.

