Indiana Senate Approves Bill to Expand Feticide Law

February 1st, 2018 Indiana

The Senate passed a bill which would allow someone to be charged if they were to harm a fetus whether voluntary or involuntary at any stage of development. The Indiana Senate voted 42 to 6 in favor of crimes resulting of the loss of a fetus can by tried whenever a to-be mom becomes pregnant. Right to Life groups sees this as a step in the right direction.

Right to Life of Southwest Indiana Mary Ellen Van Dyke says, “We believe a baby is a baby no matter how small no matter form the moment of conception fertilization until the moment of birth a baby is a baby and that baby deserves to be protected.”

The bill does not apply to lawfully performed abortions

