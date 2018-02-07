Home Indiana Indiana Senate Approves Bill Allowing Guns on Church Property February 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Senate approves a bill that would give churchgoers broader permission to be armed while attending service. Right now, it’s a felony to carry a gun at a church if it’s located on school grounds.

The measure would allow worshippers to have guns in those locations as long as it is during services. Designated volunteers and employees would be allowed to carry a gun at all times.

The bill would still allow churches to ban attendees from being armed in the pews.

The measure now moves to the House.

Comments

comments