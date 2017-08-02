Home Indiana Indiana Sen. Mike Braun To Run For U.S. Senate August 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The 2018 U.S. Senate race for Indiana is getting crowded. Now a state lawmaker from Jasper is running for the office. Representative Mike Braun says he will be putting together a campaign team.

Two Republican U.S. Congressmen, Luke Messer (R-IN) and Todd Rokita (R-IN) are already vying for the seat currently held by Sen. Joe Donnelly. The feud between Messer and Rokita encouraged Braun to throw his hat into the race.

Braun was elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 2014. He represents District 63, which includes several townships in Dubois County and parts of Pike, Daviess and Martin counties.

Once Braun officially files for the U.S. Senate seat, he cannot file for his District 63 state representative seat, which will also be on the 2018 ballot.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Donnelly next fall.

