Indiana Schools Will Receive Faster Internet October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana schools will see better and faster internet connectivity soon. It’s all thanks to a new partnership with Education Super Highway.

It’s a non-profit focused on upgrading internet to public schools at no cost to taxpayers.

The partnership was announced by Governor Eric Holcomb and State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick.

The non-profit will work with local schools to determine the needs to provide students with the best possible internet access.

