Indiana Schools Offer Transfer Help for St. Joseph’s College Students

Purdue University and Marian College in Indianapolis are offering to provide academic assistance to Saint Joseph’s College students. This comes after St. Joe officials announced plans to suspend all classes at the end of the 2017 spring semester.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is offering to send a team of Purdue admission, financial aid and academic advisor staff members to the Rensselaer campus for a day to meet individually with students prior to their application.

Daniels also said his staff would provide flexibility for both admission requirements and transfer credits toward a degree and they will waive the school’s $60 application fee for St. Joe students.

Meanwhile, Marian University in Indianapolis is offering a similar deal for St. Joe students.

Marian is promising to offer affected students financial assistance that will guarantee current students pay the same out-of-pocket tuition that they are paying currently. The school says it will honor all transfer credits earned with a minimum grade of C-.

