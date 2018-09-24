Home Indiana Indiana Schools Given Second Oppurtunity for Handheld Metal Detectors September 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Another opportunity for schools to obtain handheld metal detectors is being offered by the Hoosier State.

Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Administration (IDOA) announced that schools who didn’t order the devices during the first run of the program will be given another opportunity to do so.

Originally announced on July 9, the program makes one handheld metal detector available for every 250 students in a school building. The cost of the program to date is $331,720.20 and is funded by IDOA.

To date, 3,231 handheld metal detectors have been requested by 370 schools, including 94% of all traditional public school corporations.

This program is just one of several actions the state has taken in the last year, building on the state’s reputation as a leader for its existing school safety policies and practices.

