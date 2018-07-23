Home Indiana Indiana Schools Express Interest in Hand-Held Metal Detectors July 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

More than 300 schools in the Hoosier state have requested hand-held metal detectors for their schools in the coming academic year.

Governor Eric Holcomb reported that 3,228 hand-held metal detectors have been requested by 369 school entities, including 94% of all traditional public school corporations.

“I am so pleased so many of our schools have chosen to request these metal detectors,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This program is all about giving local school leaders one more resource at their disposal to include their safety plans.”

On July 9th, Holcomb announced that the state would make metal detectors available at no cost to the traditional public, charter, and private schools that request them.

This is one in a few steps that Indiana has taken in the past year to give more resources for school safety. Other steps include a $35 million in low-interest loans that are available to schools to increase safety. The state of Indiana also provided an additional $5 million to support school safety grants through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The 3,228 devices that have been requested in the first round have been ordered and should arrive in schools in August. Schools that are interested but didn’t place an order may do so later in the fall.

