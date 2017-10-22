Indiana Schools Experience Teacher Shortages of Over 90%

School districts across Indiana are experiencing a teacher shortage this fall.

A survey of Indiana school superintendents found 94% of the districts that responded experienced a teacher shortage. Previous surveys reported a 95% shortage in 2015 and 92% in 2016. Close to 70% of districts reported a shortage in special education teachers and 57% of districts reported shortages in science and math.

The survey blame the shortage on the cost of obtaining a degree and current teacher salaries.

