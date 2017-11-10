Home Indiana Indiana Schools On Alert After Social Media Rumors Of Gun Violence November 10th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

Indiana state police have arrested one person in an incident that has caused concerns for some parents and students across southern Indiana.

Most of the concerns can be traced back to Tuesday’s incident at North Posey High School.

“A student was in class and a Kevlar jacket was seen,” says North Posey Superintendent Dr. Todd Camp. “He was told he couldn’t have that, and a principal got him and brought him to the office.”

North Posey high school began an investigation working with local authorities.

Emails and text messages were sent out alerting parents and staff, and because of this, says North Posey High School superintendent, began a flux of social media rumors turning into real concerns for students and parents- eventually causing a soft lock down at both the junior high and high school in Poseyville.

“We were working through them, and the social media caused the 911 call to be called. There was no threat at the time because the principal had the student sitting in his office.”

Rumors began online with students saying there was a notebook with plans for gun violence during veteran’s day ceremonies. North Posey superintendent says a notebook with threats was never found, and there was no imminent threat of danger.

A repost on the social media app, Snap Chat, by a South Gibson High School student gave enough concern for the south Gibson superintendent Dr. Stacey Humbaugh to postpone veteran’s day programs and cancel school for the corporation.

“It was not a threat, and the repost itself was not a threat. It was actually saying, “I heard that something may, you know that something may happen…” It was not a potential threat at that point,” says South Gibson superintendent.

As the investigation into the source of the threats continue, law enforcement and school officials want the public to know there was no imminent danger or suspected violence at area schools, despite social media rumors.

“We are doing everything we can to make school as safe as we can, and in talking to all those people and the agencies, we felt like there was no threat for people to fear that. I think social media caused that.”

Classes are expected to resume as normal Monday morning, and the veteran’s day ceremonies are rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

