Indiana School Voucher Program Draws Mixed Responses

Indiana’s voucher program has been in place since 2011. It was designed to provide families with funds to help pay for a private education. According to the Indiana Department of Education, approximately 35,000 students utilize the voucher program.

While the program aims to help curb the cost of private education, it’s not without controversy. Indiana legislators are in disagreement on how voucher should work and where the money should go.

Indiana has attached a few strings to the use of voucher money, but state Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick wants to change that.

Earlier this year Indianapolis Roncalli High School fired a female counselor after the counselor admitted to being married to another woman, something in conflict with the teachings of the Catholic Church.

McCormick says if private schools want to receive tax dollars, they should be open to everyone.

“When we still have schools that receive taxpayer dollars that can exclude students that`s a problem,” says McCormick.

However, Superintendent Dr. Daryl Hagan does not agree. He says the money goes to the parents who decide where to spend it.

“I think the Indiana school choice scholarship program has been a benefit and it was set up to provide parents the opportunity to select the best fit of education for their child and I think it’s done that,” says Hagan. “Parents choose to make that choice and when they do they’re the ones directing it, not the government.”

Warrick County Superintendent Brad Schneider believes more strings should be attached to voucher dollars.

“They’re diverting taxpayer dollars in these private schools, but they play by totally different rules than public schools play by. So I think they should be held accountable to the same degree. They should not be allowed to determine who they educate and who they don’t if they’re going to take taxpayer dollars, but they still have select enrollment and it’s just wrong,” says Schneider.

It does not appear a serious effort will be made to attach more strings to Indiana’s voucher system in the near future.

Evansville mother Keely Griggs is one of many parents who decided to send her two children to Catholic school.

“I remember my daughter Jaylee, we were sitting down for dinner and she said ‘hold on mommy we must pray.” And she started singing bless us o lord for these thy gifts and I thought our hands are together and our eyes were closed and I thought this is the reason why we made this happen as a family,” says Griggs. “To be able to practice our faith in an open environment was just really important to us as a family and I was just grateful for the opportunity to send the kids there.”

She says paying for a private education would have been difficult, if not impossible, without financial assistance.

“Sister Carlene welcomed our family and she said ‘honey, you do not have to worry. We have opportunities for you even though you may not be financially ready,” says Griggs.

People like Griggs and her family would like to keep the system as is whole people like Schneider can’t believe more strings haven’t been attached already,

While they don’t agree on the what restrictions should be placed on vouchers, both agree on what is or is not decided will affect Hoosier education for years to come.

