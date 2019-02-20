Indiana School Districts Implementing Metal Detector Policy

Metal detectors at Indiana schools have really taken center stage following the Noblesville school shooting last year. Slowly but surely schools across the Hoosier state are taking advantage of state money.

To bring in hand-held wands while setting aside district money to improve security. In Grant County, the school board voted to buy more metal detectors that students will walk through, and many parents say its money well spent.

The school superintendent says the district will randomly use these metal detectors at entrances in hopes of reducing gun violence.

Parent Pat Pearson, says “Any kind of a metal detector would change a possible outcome of what could happen.”

The district is also looking at protective glass for the schools which would set the district back nearly $80,000.

Comments

comments