Indiana School Districts Discuss Active Shooter Training Amid Florida Shooting February 15th, 2018

On the topic of school shooting incidents, it turns out Indiana doesn’t require schools to have a specific number of mandatory active shooter drills each year. The state leaves it up to each district to decide how many drills to perform each semester. Districts have the choice if they want to use that drill as an active shooter training.

He says each district has a unique layout and it’s up to them to make their own preparedness plans. Indiana State Police troopers do active shooter training weekly in businesses and offices.

They say prevention can be the one thing that can saves lives. Sgt. Trent Smith says, “We don`t want to be the agency that’s responding to it, we want to be the agency that’s out there trying to prevent this tragedy before anything like this ever happens.”

The Department of Education says any changes to mandatory requirements for active shooter training would have to come from state lawmakers.

