Indiana School Corporations To Change 2019 Budget

New state regulations take effect January first of 2019 which changes how Indiana school corporations have to handle their cash flow.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says it won’t be getting additional money for the 2019 school year, but that money will be dispersed differently

than in years past.

“Now they will simply see the education fund as well as the operations fund,” says EVSC superintendent Dr. David Smith.

“So there will be many things rolled into the operations fund that folks really will not be able to discern.”

All Indiana school corporations including the EVSC will also change how they keep track of all types of information.

As part of those changes the district’s historical data will be updated on an online database.

“We are going to want to make certain that we keep very accurate records and print those records out before we move to the new system because we want to make certain that we adhere to our benchmarks,” says Smith.

Although there is no additional funding added to the budget EVSC officials say the 34 hundred EVSC employees can expect to see a little more money in their pockets.

“We are really pleased that for the fifth consecutive year, there is no increase for health insurance required in this budget,” says Smith.

Bu parents and taxpayers may have to do a little more digging if they want to see where the money went, and how much is being spent in certain areas.

“I hope the taxpayers understand the board members take the responsibility very seriously,” says Smith.

“And we utilize the funding the taxpayers provide in the most responsible manner possible.”

Parents can keep track of the budget online.

