Indiana Roads Bill Passes Committee, Bill to Raise Lawmakers Pay is Changing

Several bills are making their way through committees in the Indiana Statehouse. And some bills are being altered before coming back up for debate.

The first bill would have given pay raises to several top-elected officials in Indiana. Republican Senator Randy Head is withdrawing his proposal to give pay increases to the governor and several top elected state officials.

He plans to change the bill and now ask for a study to be conducted comparing Indiana lawmaker’s pay to other states. He believes Indiana lawmakers are underpaid, and that makes it difficult to attract the best candidates.

Under the proposal, the Governor’s $111,000 salary would have gone up by about $30,000. It also included a $20,000 pay raise for 6 other top offices.

Another bill to raise the gas tax to pay for road and bridge repairs across the state has passed out of its first committee. The House Roads and Transportation committee approved the long term infrastructure bill Wednesday.

House Bill 1002 calls for an immediate 10 cent increase in the gas tax which should generate about $1.2(B) each year for the next 20 years.

In addition to the gas tax increase, the bill also increases the special fuel and motor carrier surcharge taxes. It includes a new $15.00 annual fee on all vehicles and $150.00 fee for electric vehicles.

If the bill becomes law, INDOT would also be required to study tolling on some Indiana interstates.

The bill now moves to the House Ways and Means Committee for more debate.

