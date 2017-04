Home Indiana Indiana Road Project Bill Passes the House April 4th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Tuesday, the Indiana House cleared a bill for infrastructure.

Senate Bill 128 allows counties and municipalities to create a fund for regional road and highway projects.

The counties eligible are part of a Regional Development Authority.

The bill includes rail line and airport improvements.

Regional Development Authorities can apply for fast-lane federal grants.

Local governments can also use their general funds to help pay for projects.

