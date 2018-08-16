Home Indiana Indiana Residents Touring Super Polluting Coal Plants August 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Utility customers from all around the state are coming together to tour their electric utilities’ Super Polluting Coal Plants in south west Indiana.

On August 18th and 19th, residents of Indiana are traveling to coal-burning power plants to meet Hoosiers who live in the “sacrifice zone” in and around Evansville.

According to the Center for Public Integrity and the Weather Channel, four coal-burning power plants in Southwest Indiana are in the top 22 Super Polluters in the country.

The tour will cover IPL’s Petersburg, I&M’s Rockport, and Vectren’s Alcoa coal-burning power plants.

Below are the days, times, and locations of the tours:

Day 1: Saturday, August 18

First Tour Stops – Petersburg Super Polluter (IPL Coal Plant)1:00pm CST- Lunch in Washington or Petersburg

2:00pm CST- Meet with Dr Kreilein Petersburg in backdrop weather permitting

3:00pm CST- Facebook livestream of Indy residents joining the trip

4:00pm CST- Local Stories

Ryan Zaricki – Outside of Solar owners house

Tom Bogenschutz – Outside All Saints (UCC)

Barton Heath – Retired Worker

5:30pm CST- Community Dinner and Solar Tour at Islamic Center in Newburgh

Day 2: Sunday, August 19

Second Tour Stop – Alcoa Super Polluter (Vectren Coal Plant – unit one)

12:00pm CST- Group Photo by Alcoa Super Polluter

12:45pm CST- Stop in Booneville (see where there will be a solar project)

Third Tour Stop – Rockport Super Polluter (I&M Coal Plant)

2:00pm CST – Facebook Live Stream by Rockport (Hear from Fort Wayne and Muncie residents and small business owners)

4:00pm CST – Dale Stop

