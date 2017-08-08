Home Indiana Indiana Representative to File Medical Marijuana Proposal August 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Assistant Majority Whip and Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas has an idea that he thinks will help curb the opioid problem in the Hoosier state.

The republican lawmaker says he plans to file a proposal that could pave the way for making medical marijuana legal in Indiana.

Lucas represents Indiana’s 69th district which includes both Columbus and Seymour. He says people in his district have been telling him how medical marijuana has helped them.

Lucas says he became aware of the possibilities of medical marijuana after hearing about an ATF raid of a store that had been selling cannabinoid oil.

