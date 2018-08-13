Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Regulatory Commission Asked to Deny Power Plant Request August 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Vectren Energy’s request to build a new power plant in Posey County has been deemed premature.

This finding comes from an expert testimony filed by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC). The OUCC recommends that the Indiana Regulatory Commission (IURS) deny Vectren’s proposed electric generation plant, claiming that Vectren has not fully evaluated all options for meeting its electric customers power supply needs.

Under Vectren’s proposal to the IURC, it would install emissions control technology on one of its five coal-fired generation units. They also wish to retire the remaining four unity in 2023, and build a new natural gas-fired plant to replace the retired coal units. Construction has been estimated to cost about $781 million for the new power plant and $95 million for the coal emissions control technology.

“Any electric utility that seeks to overhaul its generation fleet today must evaluate all possible options. It must also carefully examine the ways the options would impact its customers in terms of both money and electric reliability,” said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine. “In this case, Vectren has not evaluated all options or shown that it is proceeding in the most prudent manner.”

The OUCC’s testimony is based on a five month legal and technical review of Vectren’s request. The review states the following:

Vectren has not fully evaluated all options for extending its coal-fired units’ useful lives beyond 2023.

Vectren did not fully evaluate the option of transitioning the two coal-fired units at its existing A. B. Brown generating plant to gas-fired units. The evidence shows that such a move would be viable and would cost far less than building an entirely new plant, even though Vectren disregarded the option early in its planning process.

Refueling one A.B. Brown unit and building a smaller natural gas plant is an alternative worth exploring.

Vectren’s customer demand for electricity over the last five years has gotten smaller, not larger. In addition, Vectren currently has a surplus of produced electricity even after serving its peak load.

The proposal would not diversify Vectren’s generation fuel mix. By closing four coal-fired units at three different locations, and consolidating their power production at a single facility, the utility would be subjecting its customers to additional risks, such as potential future increases in natural gas prices.

The OUCC has filed written comments from more than 600 consumers regarding Vectren’s request. A majority of consumer comments oppose the utility’s proposal for various reasons, including the utility’s current rates, environmental concerns, and potential economic harm to the state’s coal industry.

Natural gas rates and charges are not at issue in this case. Vectren’s electric utility serves about 145,000 customers in southwestern Indiana.

Vectren has until September 10, 2018 to file rebuttal testimony. An IURC order is expected next year.

Comments

comments